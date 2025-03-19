Mayor Priya presents Chennai Corporation Budget 2025-26; check details here

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya presented Chennai Corporation budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Wednesday.

*The civic body allocates Rs 1.66 crore to provide display at 414 kindergartens in Chennai Schools.

*Rs 7.50 crore fund allocated for skills development including tailoring, embroidery, and tally for the students for free of cost.

*Chennai schools will be provided with play equipment at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore during the FY 2025-26

*Rs 15 crore allocated to install generators at burial grounds

*Mayor also announced to construct additional burial grounds for pet dogs in North Chennai

*Chennai Corporation will identify locations for food court and set up during the next financial year 2025-26.

*As many as 200 bus stops will get new roofs at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore

*Rs 4.47 crore allocated to replace with tensile roof at bus stands in three locations in the city.

*GCC to set up reading zone at 70 parks at a total cost of Rs 2 crore

*Maintenance works will be carried out at 300 parks across the city at a cost of Rs 43 crore

*Plastic baling centers will be set up at 10 zones at Rs 22.25 crore

*Development funds for Chennai Mayor has increased to Rs 4 crore to 3 crore during the present financial year.

Similarly, Rs 60 lakh has been allocated for councillors fund to carry out development works in their respective wards.