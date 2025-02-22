Mayor Priya launches Namma Chennai Namma Poruppu campaign at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya on Saturday launched Namma Chennai Namma Poruppu and Namma Marina Namma Perumai campaigns at Marina Beach to keep the city clean. Over 5,000 participants from the National Rural Development Program, volunteers, and the public participated in this mass cleanliness drive.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, along with the State Rural Development Program, and the Department of Youth Welfare and Sports Development were part of the campaign and awareness raised to the public on the importance of keeping the beach clean, and participated in the cleanliness drive along with students, volunteers, and the public.

This awareness campaign saw over 5,000, students, youngsters and citizens participate, engaging in the mass cleaning drive and promoting environmental protection. The aim was to inspire the public to take responsibility and keep Chennai clean. The volunteers removed plastic and waste that were littered on the beach, noted an official release from Ripon Building on Saturday.

In addition, all participants took photos of the waste they collected and shared them on social media, tagging Chennai Corporation's official X account and using hashtags like #CleanMarina, #NammaChennai, and #NammaPoruppu to spread awareness. "Already, the civic body carries out awareness campaigns through music concerts at city beaches to keep the city clean. So as part of the same, the mass cleaning drive was inaugurated where volunteers participated. The goal was to transform this initiative from an individual effort into a collective movement that brings about social change. Emphasizing the critical role of youth in creating a cleaner, greener Chennai," said Mayor Priya.

GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, regional deputy commissioner (central) KJ Praveen Kumar, city health officer Dr M Jagadeesan, ward councillors and senior officials of Chennai corporation were part of the event.