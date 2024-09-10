Mayor Priya inaugurates master health checkups for sanitary workers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya inaugurated an initiative to conduct master health check ups to over 11,000 sanitary workers at Government Stanley Hospital on Tuesday.

The master checkup will be done at five government hospitals in the city for three months.

"As per the budget announcement, the master health checkups for sanitary workers have been started. It covers 14 tests including thyroid, diabetes, HIV, eye and ear tests. For women above 35 years, screening for cervical cancer will be done," said Priya.

The health checkup will be continued for three months at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Government Stanley Hospital, Kilpauk hospital, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar and Kalaignar super speciality hospital.

After the checkup, the medicines will be distributed to the workers through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The Mayor stated that the number of dengue cases in the city has reduced compared to the previous year.

In 2023, at least 6,000 cases were reported and 87 cases tested positive in the September month.

However, this year 12 cases have been reported for dengue for this month so far.

Meanwhile, ahead of the northeast monsoon the storm water drains have almost completed in the core areas including Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and Kolathur.

At least 80 percent of drain construction in Kosasthalaiyar River has been finished, the missing link work is expected to be completed by September end.

"The state government has taken various measures to prevent inundation in the city unlike the previous years during the northeast monsoon. In addition, the youth welfare and sports development minister Udhayanidhi Stalin chaired review meetings to know the status of the monsoon preparatory works," said the Mayor.

Commenting on the parking lots in the capital city, Priya said, "The process for identifying places for multi level parking in three areas is currently on. Once identified the works for the same will be commenced."