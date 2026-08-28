Mayor Priya flags exclusion from monsoon meetings

The allegation came after Commissioner GS Sameeran told the council that a series of meetings had already been held with ministers and senior officials to review monsoon preparedness, even as he detailed the Rs 100 crore sanctioned for precautionary works.

“Mayor and Deputy Mayor had not been invited to the meetings convened by the government in the Secretariat on monsoon preparedness,” she alleged.

The issue arose during a discussion initiated by councillor Velu (Ward 78), who questioned why elected Corporation representatives were not being consulted on the monsoon works and allocations being made for their wards. The Commissioner told the council that Rs 100 crore had been accorded administrative sanction for monsoon preparedness.