Pre-monsoon works in Chennai: Leave no room for monsoon lapses, Minister Anand tells officials

The review meeting, held in T Nagar, focused on preventing waterlogging and ensuring uninterrupted essential services during the monsoon.

Officials were asked to identify waterlogging-prone locations in advance and ensure that the stormwater drains were desilted and restored to facilitate the quick discharge of rainwater. Measures to remove obstructions from waterways and drain excess water from low-lying areas were also reviewed.

The meeting also discussed steps to prevent disruption to drinking water supply during the rainy season.