Pre-monsoon works in Chennai: Leave no room for monsoon lapses, Minister Anand tells officials

CHENNAI: Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness for the northeast monsoon in the city and directed officials to complete preventive measures in vulnerable areas well ahead of the rains.
The review meeting, held in T Nagar, focused on preventing waterlogging and ensuring uninterrupted essential services during the monsoon.
Officials were asked to identify waterlogging-prone locations in advance and ensure that the stormwater drains were desilted and restored to facilitate the quick discharge of rainwater. Measures to remove obstructions from waterways and drain excess water from low-lying areas were also reviewed.
The meeting also discussed steps to prevent disruption to drinking water supply during the rainy season.
The minister directed officials to ensure that rescue teams and essential equipment remained ready for immediate deployment during emergencies. Safety measures concerning electrical wires and installations were also reviewed to prevent accidents during heavy rains.
Officials were further instructed to ensure the immediate repair of potholes and undertake other preventive works on roads before the onset of the monsoon.
The meeting was attended by senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and also various government departments.