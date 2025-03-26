Massive fire engulfs cold storage facility near Poonamallee

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2025 11:25 AM IST
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a cold storage facility near Poonamallee on Wednesday morning.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the fire caused major damage, destroying goods worth crores.

    Upon the information, firefighters arrived the spot and are working to extinguish the fire.

    Further details are awaited.

