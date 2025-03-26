Begin typing your search...
Massive fire engulfs cold storage facility near Poonamallee
Upon the information, firefighters arrived the spot and are working to extinguish the fire
CHENNAI: A massive fire broke out at a cold storage facility near Poonamallee on Wednesday morning.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the fire caused major damage, destroying goods worth crores.
Further details are awaited.
