Masked gang chases, hacks history sheeter to death in Anna Nagar; attacks woman in Ayanavaram

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old history sheeter was hacked to death by a masked gang on Wednesday evening in Anna Nagar East.

The deceased was identified as Chinna Robert (26) residing in Annai Sathya Nagar who was facing various cases against him.

Robert was walking on the 2nd street at 7:15 pm when the gang that reached on bikes spotted him.

Seeing the gang, Robert tried to escape, but the gang chased and hacked him before escaping from the scene.

The people there rescued him and admitted him to Kilpauk Government Hospital. Later in the night, Robert died without responding to treatment.

The same gang that had hacked Robert, a few hours earlier had attacked Revathi in Ayanavaram.

The gang had broken into the house and carried out the attack. The injured Revathi, who has 10 stitches on her head, is undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Government Hospital.

According to Police, both the attacks were carried out by gang of Logu, another history sheeter who had enmity with Robert and also with Revathi's son.

In the first phase of the investigation, it is said that a person named Logu killed Gokul associate of Robert, in Ayanavaram in 2019, due to an enmity.

In this regard, there was antagonism between Robert and Logu.

Similarly, Revathi's 17-year-old son was arrested in the recent auto burning case.

It is also said that the police have been monitoring Logu's activity with the help of the boy.

It has been revealed in the first phase of investigation that the gang went to the boy's house in search of the boy, but because he was not there, they had attacked his mother Revathi.

Special teams are looking for Revathi's missing son and the gang.