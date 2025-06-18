Marriage called off, man damages relatives’ vehicles in Adambakkam

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: The city police arrested a man who damaged the vehicles of his relatives after his marriage was called off, in Adambakkam on Tuesday.

Early on Tuesday morning, Bhuvanesh of Kakkan Nagar in Adambakkam heard some noise outside his house. He immediately went out to check and found the front part of his car damaged and all the windows broken.

Bhuvanesh also found that the vehicles that were parked in his two brothers' houses on the same street were also damaged.

Soon, a complaint was filed at the Adambakkam police station. The officials there checked the CCTV footage and identified the man responsible as Pugazhenthi (28), who works as a contract labourer at Chennai airport.

During the investigation, police found that Pugazhenthi was a distant relative of Bhuvanesh. Recently, Bhuvanesh's father had arranged a marriage for Pugazhenthi. However, before the wedding, the bride's family called it off.

Pugazhenthi believed that Bhuvanesh and his brothers were the reason behind the wedding getting cancelled. Enraged by this, he has been quarreling with them often. Three days ago, he also attacked Bhuvanesh and broke his hand.

The Adambakkam police registered a case and arrested Pugazhenthi. Officials said further inquiry is on.