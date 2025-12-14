Manali substation fire contained without power disruption: TNPDCL

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in a high-voltage transformer at the Manali 400 kV substation in Chennai in the early hours of Sunday. However, swift action by safety systems and officials prevented any power disruption and major damage, the TNPDCL said.

According to an official release, a fault was detected at 5.02 am in a 400/230 kV, 315 MVA extra high-tension transformer at the substation. Protective equipment installed in the transformer immediately operated and safely isolated the faulty unit from service.

The heat generated due to the fault was brought under control promptly with the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Services, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby electrical equipment. As a result, large-scale damage was averted, the statement said.

Following the incident, Additional Chief Secretary and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board Chairman J Radhakrishnan, TANTRANSCO Managing Director T Sivakumar, and Director (Operations) A Krishnavel inspected the site and instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply through alternate transformers.

The TNPDCL said an uninterrupted power supply was maintained for the public despite the transformer fault. Senior officials, along with fire service personnel, continued to monitor the substation to ensure that residual heat did not affect other equipment and to oversee restoration work.

Chief Engineer (Transmission Projects and System Operation) BK. Kalaivani, Chief Engineer (Maintenance and Telecommunication) G.K. Kanchana, and other officials and staff were present during the inspection.