Manali Lake’s facelift shines after monsoon rains

CHENNAI: After the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) completed restoration works at Rs 6.70 crore, Manali Lake has filled up following recent rains, presenting a rejuvenated sight and bringing relief to surrounding areas.

Located in Ward 20 of the Manali zone, the waterbody spreads across 29 acres. Before restoration, it was 1.2 metres deep and could store nearly 4 lakh cubic feet of water.

Under the AMRUT scheme and the Corporation Capital Fund, the lake was redeveloped by increasing its depth to 4 metres and storage capacity to around 12 lakh cubic feet.

The restoration works included the development of park infrastructure such as walkways, handrails, seating arrangements, lighting, a children’s play area, parking facilities, drinking water points, toilets and a security guard room. Structural improvements were also carried out to strengthen the lake bunds and improve water retention.

Following the recent rainfall, the lake is now full, helping to reduce waterlogging in nearby localities and improve groundwater recharge. Residents said the restored lake has not only enhanced the landscape but has also contributed to better flood mitigation and water availability in the area.