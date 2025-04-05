Man wanted by Thanjavur police arrested at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man wanted by the Thanjavur police was detained at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The immigration officers were checking the passengers who arrived from Dubai on Friday morning. The officers, when scanning the documents of Mohamed Ali Usmain of Thanjavur, found that he had been wanted by the Thanjavur police for the past year.

Soon, the officers detained him, and the inquiry revealed that in March 2024, a criminal case was filed against him, and to evade arrest, he flew abroad.

Based on the LOC, the officers found him and handed him over to the airport police station. A special team from Thanjavur would arrive in Chennai and take him into custody.