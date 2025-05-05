Man wanted by Kerala Police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old man from Kerala was detained at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday on his arrival from Muscat.

The airport officials detained Sajeevan Athul based on the LOC (look out circular) issued against his name by the Kerala Police.

Athul was booked by the Thrissur police in two cases on charges of cheating, and criminal breach of trust among others, and he has been absconding for over six months, according to the officials.

After Sajeevan Athul was flagged by the immigration officials, he was handed over to the Chennai Airport Police who kept him in custody until a sub-inspector from Thrissur reached the city.

Athul was picked up by the sub-inspector and they travelled back to Kerala.