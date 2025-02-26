Man throws slipper at TVK chief Vijay’s residence in Neelankarai

CHENNAI: A mentally ill person hurled a slipper at the residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in Neelankarai on Wednesday morning.

According to a Thanthi TV report, a security personnel immediately chased him away after he threw a child’s slipper at the residence.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is set to celebrate its anniversary today at a private venue near Mamallapuram.

The event, scheduled to begin at 10 am at a private hall near Poonchery, Mamallapuram, will feature significant announcements from party founder and president Vijay, who is expected to outline the party’s future course of action, including plans for the 2026 Assembly elections.