Man-son duo extorts money from woman with pics, held in Valasaravakkam

CHENNAI: A father-son duo from Kanniyakumari district was arrested by the Valasaravakkam police based on a complaint from a 23-year-old college student alleging that the duo threatened to upload her morphed photographs and extorted money from her.

The complainant is studying at a college in Mumbai. She was acquainted with the main accused, V Sujith (27), via Instagram, and they were friends for a while.

Over time, Sujith allegedly started threatening the complainant that he would share the intimate pictures she shared with him and also morph her photos to upload them on Instagram and started taking money from her.

The extortion continued for a while, and recently, Sujith and his father, Vincent, threatened the complainant together and demanded Rs 50,000 from the student.

The woman who visited her relative’s house in Valasaravakkam filed a police complaint, after which the cops investigated the allegations and confirmed them.

The father-son duo were arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.