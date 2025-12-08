Man sets pet dog on elderly neighbour after dispute over drawing water from public tap in Triplicane

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old man suffered injuries after a neighbour set his pet dog on him after a tussle over drawing water from a public tap in Triplicane on Sunday night.

The victim, Tamilvanan of Nadukuppam, was drawing water from a public tap in his neighbourhood when his neighbour, Ezhil (38), confronted and told the former that he should not use the pipe.

Tamilvanan argued with Ezhil, stating that it is a public tap and that he has the right to collect water from it. After this, Ezhil hurled abuses at Tamilvanan and set his pet dog on him. The dog allegedly bit Tamilvanan's leg. The neighbours intervened and moved Tamilvanan to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment. Marina police have registered a case and are investigating.