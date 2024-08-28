Man refuses to return phone, gets killed by drowning in Madipakkam lake

CHENNAI: The police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for forcibly drowning a man to death in the Keelkattalai lake in April this year following an argument.

On April 12, Madipakkam police recovered the body of R Siva alias ‘Mottai’ Siva, a resident of Thenmozhi Nagar, Keelkattalai from the lake. They sent it to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination and had registered a case of suspicious death.

Siva’s wife, Sivaranjani had filed a complaint alleging suspicion in her husband’s death after which a special team was formed to conduct investigations. Investigations revealed that the deceased left home on the evening of April 10 and his body was found two days later.

According to the police, on April 10 evening Siva had been drinking with his friends near the lake bund when a local, Sundararaja passed by them. Siva had summoned Sundararaja and asked his mobile phone to make a call. Sundararaja obliged and gave his mobile which Siva had refused to return. This led to an argument between them.

The argument escalated and both engaged in fisticuffs. Sundararaja took a wooden log and attacked Siva’s friends. After Siva’s friends fled, Sundararaja pushed Siva into the lake and held his head inside the water thereby forcibly drowning him, police investigations revealed.

Madipakkam Police arrested the accused, D Sundararaja (27), also a resident of Thenmozhi Nagar. They produced him before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody.