Man pelts stone, breaks MTC bus window pane; held in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have arrested a 39-year-old man for breaking the window pane of a government bus on Wednesday.

The police received a complaint from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus driver, Alexander (53), who operates on route number 16 J (plying from Koyambedu to Poonamallee).

On Wednesday morning, Alexander had halted the vehicle at Chinmaya Nagar bus stop for passengers to alight and board the vehicle when the accused pelted a stone and broke the window panes on the rear of the bus.

After investigations, the police arrested the accused, Prashanth (39) of Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody