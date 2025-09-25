Man pelts stone, breaks MTC bus window pane; held in Koyambedu

Begin typing your search...

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Koyambedu police have arrested a 39-year-old man for breaking the window pane of a government bus on Wednesday.

    The police received a complaint from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus driver, Alexander (53), who operates on route number 16 J (plying from Koyambedu to Poonamallee).

    On Wednesday morning, Alexander had halted the vehicle at Chinmaya Nagar bus stop for passengers to alight and board the vehicle when the accused pelted a stone and broke the window panes on the rear of the bus.

    After investigations, the police arrested the accused, Prashanth (39) of Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody

