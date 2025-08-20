Man out on bail kills self in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man who was recently out on bail for murdering his father, a retired police head constable, died by suicide at his residence in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as S Thinakaran. Thinakaran was arrested in March this year for the murder of his father, Sekaran (72).

Thinakaran (24) had completed his studies but was unemployed, which led to frequent arguments between the two.

On March 8, an argument broke out between the two and Thinakaran, who was in an inebriated state, assaulted his father and pushed him to the ground.

Sekaran sustained injuries and became unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was under treatment and later succumbed to the injuries.

Meanwhile, Thinakaran, who was out on bail early this month, was reporting daily at the police station as part of his bail condition.

He resumed his drinking habits and frequently fought with his mother. On Tuesday, he pushed her out of the house and then took the extreme step.

Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating.