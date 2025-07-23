Man kills 7-year-old daughter in hotel, attempts suicide; murder case filed

CHENNAI: Police have registered a murder case against Sathish, who killed his seven-year-old daughter at a hotel in Alandur, earlier this week.

Sathish, who attempted to end his own life after murdering his daughter, has been arrested on Wednesday as his health condition improved, said a Thanthi TV report.

The 38-year-old man attempted suicide by slitting his throat after murdering his daughter in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, Sathish, a resident of Ekananchery in Ayanavaram, got married to Rebecca eight years ago. The couple had a daughter, Stephy Rose, a Class 2 student.

Sathish was involved in the business of reselling used electronic items. The police said that the couple had ongoing marital disputes, and two weeks ago, Rebecca filed a complaint against Sathish at the Otteri police station, alleging physical and verbal abuse.

The police detained Sathish, warned him, and later released him.

On Sunday night, following an argument with Rebecca, Sathish left home with Stephy and checked into a private hotel on MKN Road in Alandur.

Around 5 am on Monday, he reportedly called his sister, Gethsiyal, and told her that he had killed Stephy by slitting her throat. He also said he was going to end his life, before disconnecting the call.

Shocked, Gethsiyal rushed to the hotel around 6.30 am and alerted the hotel staff. They opened the room using a spare key and found Stephy lying dead on the bed. Sathish was found nearby, in a pool of blood, with his throat slit.

The hotel staff immediately alerted the Pazhavanthangal police, who rushed to the spot.

They rushed Sathish to Royapettah Government Hospital where he was treated.