Man held in Advani pipe bomb case attempts suicide in Poonamallee sub-jail

CHENNAI: A prisoner, Zakir Hussain (37), attempted to die by suicide in the Poonamallee sub-jail on Wednesday, according to a Daily Thanthi report. He is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Zakir Hussain was arrested two years ago in connection with the planting of a powerful pipe bomb on the yatra route of BJP leader LK Advani at Alampatti in Madurai in 2011. He was lodged in the Puzhal jail from where he was shifted to the sub-jail in Poonamallee two months ago, for security reasons.

On Wednesday night, Zakir consumed ant powder in the jail and screamed out loud following which prison guards rushed him to a government hospital by ambulance, where he is now undergoing intensive treatment.

Initial investigation revealed that Zakir Hussain had been granted bail by the Madras High Court six months ago but he was unable to submit the necessary documents and bail amount, which may have led him to be frustrated.

A probe is underway to ascertain how the ant powder was procured.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.