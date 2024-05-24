500 'untimely' inmate deaths in 8 years bring Tamil Nadu prisons' health facilities under scanner

CHENNAI: In a span of eight years, over 500 inmates of central prisons in Tamil Nadu have died during incarceration. Several of the deaths, according to experts and sources in the Prisons Department, were ‘untimely’ and could have been avoided if prompt and continuous medical care was ensured.

According to data collated from affidavits filed before the Madras High Court by the Prisons Department and Right to Information (RTI) replies, a total of 118 prisoners died between January 2022 and February 2024 while 423 prisoners died between 2011 and 2017.

Additionally, nearly 60 of the prisoners died by suicide during the period.

Meanwhile, Prisons Department sources say that more than 200 prisoners have died between 2018 and 2021. The data indicates that at least 60 prisoner deaths are reported every year in the central prisons in the state.

Though prison authorities claim that the medical care in the central prisons in Tamil Nadu is far better than in other states, they admit that several of the prisoners’ deaths were 'untimely' and could have been avoided if they had been provided proper and regular medical care. “Access to medical care for the inmates is very poor. Apart from this, coordination between the prison, police, and the government hospitals is not in place to guarantee continued medical care for prisoners suffering from chronic illness,” advocate and amicus curiae R Vaigai told DT Next.

She emphasised that the Prisons Department along with the police and heads of the government hospitals in respective districts should chalk out programmes to ensure that prisoners in need of specialised care should not be neglected. They should be taken to the hospitals on the days when specialists are available.

Vaigai, in her report to the Madras High Court following her visits to the central prisons, flagged the issue and said that medical care of the prisoners needs urgent directions from the HC. She urged the HC to issue an appropriate order for prompt police escort on all days of the week for the medical care of prisoners.

Citing the Amicus Curiae’s report to the HC four years ago, which said, “a substantial number of prisoner deaths and acute illness can be avoided if dealt on an emergency basis,” a source in the prison said the department has improved the facilities, but it lacked in execution and addressing procedural difficulties. “We are not getting escorts on a need basis. We have raised the issue in multiple forums, but nothing has happened. The prisoners continue to suffer,” said a welfare officer, preferring anonymity.

Psychiatric problems

Several prisoners have been suffering from a range of psychiatric problems and are diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression. However, they were not given proper medical care. Official apathy toward such prisoners as well as toward aged prisoners were among the major factors for custodial deaths in the prison. “Several prisoners, who are suffering from mental illness, have died by suicide,” said an activist KR Raja, who insisted that each death in prison warranted a judicial probe and that the death should be informed to the National Human Rights Commission within 24 hours.

A senior prison official said that sudden cardiac arrest among middle-aged prisoners and chronic illness among the aged prisoners are the major reasons for deaths in the prisons. However, they have been taking measures to ensure proper medical care for prisoners diagnosed with diseases and they are also sending prisoners with psychiatric illnesses to the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai, the official said.