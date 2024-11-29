Man held for cheating family of Rs 61,000 by posing as representative of Raghava Lawrence’s trust

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for cheating a family by claiming to be a staff at Actor Raghava Lawrence’s trust and took Rs 61,500 from them claiming that he could help with their son’s education.

The complaint B Veeraraghavan (28), a load autorickshaw driver, had posted on social media requesting the public to contribute to his son’s education.

Seeing his mobile number, the accused D Dinesh Kumar (35) contacted him. Claiming to be a representative of actor Raghava Lawrence’s trust and his assistant, he said that the trust would take care of his son’s education.

He convinced Veeraraghavan to pay the initial deposit to become a member and avail services of the trust and managed to siphon off over Rs 61,000 from him via UPI transactions.

Based on a complaint, Egmore police traced him and nabbed Dinesh. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.