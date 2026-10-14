Man gets 20 years in jail for abducting, sexually assaulting minor girl

The accused, Ramakrishnan, a resident of Kodungaiyur in Chennai, was the victim's neighbour and worked at a steel company. He allegedly abducted the girl, then aged 15, in January 2019 and confined her for six days after pressuring her to marry him.

Her parents lodged a complaint with the Ennore All Women Police Station after she failed to return. When they examined the CCTV footage, the police found that the girl had been abducted in an autorickshaw. After a six days of search, police traced her to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and rescued the girl. Ramakrishnan was arrested.

The case was tried before the Tiruvallur District Pocso Special Court, where Special Public Prosecutor N Bhuvaneshwari appeared for the prosecution.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment.