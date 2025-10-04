Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Oct 2025 8:07 AM IST
    Man electrocuted while checking power supply in Nolambur
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 40-year-old labourer, Narayanan, died from electrocution in Nolambur early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 3 am while he was attempting to repair a power failure in an ice box.

    The ice box was being used to preserve the body of an elderly woman, Narayanan's house owner, who had died of age-related issues a day earlier.

    When the unit malfunctioned, Narayanan, who also took on small electrical jobs, tried to check the wiring. During this process, he tragically came in contact with a live wire and suffered a fatal shock. Neighbours rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    His body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination to Kilpauk Medical College.

    The Nolambur police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

    electrocutionnolamburelectrocution accident
    DTNEXT Bureau

