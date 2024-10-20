Man electrocuted at grandfather’s funeral in Poonamallee

CHENNAI: Grief struck twice for a family in Poonamallee after a 25-year-old man was electrocuted while fixing a lamp outside the house for his grandfather’s last rites preparations on Friday.

The deceased youth was identified as G Saravanan, an employee at a private firm. His father is a sub-inspector attached to Aminjikarai police station, police said.

While Sarvanan stayed with his family at a police quarters in the city, his grandfather, Chokkalingam lived at his house in Senneerkuppam near Poonamallee. Chokkalingam who was battling age-related illness died on Thursday after which the family began preparations for his final rites.

On Friday, Saravanan was assisting the workers in erecting the tents in front of the house for the guests when he came in contact with a snapped live cable when he tried to fix an electric lamp. Saravanan was thrown to the floor in the impact and was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Poonamallee police have registered a case and are investigating.