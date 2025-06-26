Begin typing your search...
Man dies after alleged police harassment at Thiruvanmiyur beach
The deceased, identified as Prem, was with a woman at the beach when Sub-Inspector Ramachandhran from the Thiruvanmiyur police station approached him.
CHENNAI: A man died under tragic circumstances at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on Wednesday, allegedly following harassment by a police officer.
The deceased, identified as Prem, was with a woman at the beach when Sub-Inspector Ramachandhran from the Thiruvanmiyur police station approached him.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the officer accused Prem of misconduct and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 500.
Reports added that the officer chased Prem, after the demand was made.
Prem, said to be distressed by the incident, collapsed and died soon after.
Next Story