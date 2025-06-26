Man dies after alleged police harassment at Thiruvanmiyur beach

CHENNAI: A man died under tragic circumstances at Thiruvanmiyur Beach on Wednesday, allegedly following harassment by a police officer.

The deceased, identified as Prem, was with a woman at the beach when Sub-Inspector Ramachandhran from the Thiruvanmiyur police station approached him.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the officer accused Prem of misconduct and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 500.

Reports added that the officer chased Prem, after the demand was made.

Prem, said to be distressed by the incident, collapsed and died soon after.