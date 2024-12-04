Man attempts to set himself ablaze after Tambaram corporation staff impounds his cattle

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man attempted to set himself ablaze after the Tambaram corporation staff impounded his cattle straying in Tambaram on Tuesday.

In recent days the Tambaram corporation workers had started impounding the stray cattle in the area and a penalty was imposed to the cattle owners. On Tuesday morning workers caught two cattle that were roaming in Kaakan street in Tambaram and were about to take them to Kattankulathur. Soon the cattle owner Gokul of the Manthoppu area in Tambaram rushed to the spot and argued with the staff.

However, the cattle were taken away by the corporation workers and then Gokul along with his father Janakiraman went to the Tambaram Corporation office and argued with the health officials to release the cattle. Police said while arguing Gokul took a bottle of petrol from his bike poured it all over his body and attempted to set himself on fire.

Shocked corporation workers splashed water on Gokul and prevented him from triggering the fire and then held peace talks with him. Later on information the Tambaram police visited the spot and held inquiries with Gokul.

Last week a quarrel erupted between two groups and three of them were hospitalised after their cattle were taken away from the corporation workers.