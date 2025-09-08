Man attempts self-immolation at Salem Collectorate after encroachment cuts water access

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man tried to set himself on fire outside the Salem Collectorate on Sunday, alleging official inaction over road encroachment and lack of water supply, Daily Thanthi reported.

The man, identified as Paramesh of Kongupati Colony, Kadayampatti, had come with his wife Chinnamma. He poured diesel on himself, but police intervened in time, seized the can and doused him with water.

Paramesh alleged that a resident had encroached upon a government road near his house, blocking access and damaging a water pipe that supplied water to six families in the area. He said the families had been without water for two years and were forced to fetch it from outside.

He further claimed that when they confronted the encroacher, he threatened to kill them.

Though they had lodged a complaint with the Kadayampatti police, no action was taken, he said, urging the district administration to intervene and restore water supply.