Man arrested for verbally harassing woman over parking dispute

CHENNAI: The Teynampet police arrested a 34-year-old man for verbally harassing a woman during a dispute over two-wheeler parking.

The incident happened on July 17 on KB Dasan Road in Teynampet. A 29-year-old woman, a resident of Madipakkam working for a private company, had parked her two-wheeler and returned later to retrieve it. As she was about to leave, another two-wheeler blocked her path.

When the woman asked the biker, later identified as Sasikumar, to move his vehicle, he allegedly responded with verbal abuse. Based on a formal complaint lodged by the woman at the Teynampet police station, authorities registered a case and filed charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).

Soon after an investigation led by the Teynampet inspector, Sasikumar (34), a resident of Teynampet, was apprehended. Police investigations revealed that he already has eight prior criminal cases registered against him, including one case of attempted murder.

After interrogation, the arrested accused was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday. Following the court's order, he has been remanded in judicial custody