According to police, Dhanapal (63), a resident of Okkium Pettai in Chennai, who manages the Durgai Sengazhni Amman Temple at Seevaram in Thoraipakkam, lodged a complaint with the Thoraipakkam police station after discovering the theft on November 10.

The temple priest, Ayyakannu, had informed him that the temple lock had been broken. On inspecting the premises, Dhanapal found that a gold thali and two scroll ornaments adorning the deity had been stolen. The lock of the hundial had also been broken and around Rs 20,000 was missing.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. A special team led by the crime inspector examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspect as Naveen (33), a resident of Bharathi Nagar in Mandaveli, Chennai. He was arrested on Thursday.