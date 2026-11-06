Pallipattu 86 sovereign theft case solved after a year, 3 Andhra men held

TIRUVALLUR: The police have arrested three youths in connection with a burglary that happened last October, in which the trio broke into a document writer's house near Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district and stole 86.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery.
Palani (70), from Karlambakkam village in Pallipattu taluk of Tiruvallur district, works as a document writer at the Pallipattu Sub-Registrar's Office. On October 30 last year, he was out of the town with his family. At midnight, unidentified persons broke the locks, entered his house and stole 86.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Pallipattu police registered a case and began an investigation. A special police team was also formed.
Meanwhile, a jewellery shop in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, was burgled. In connection with that case, Chittoor district police arrested some suspects and lodged them in a prison in Andhra Pradesh. Pallipattu police received information that two of them were involved in the robbery at the document writer's house in Karlambakkam village.
With permission from the Chittoor district Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pallipattu police took the two suspects into custody and brought them for questioning. The duo was identified as Dinesh (27), from Kannikapuram village near Balasamudram in Chittoor district, and Chiranjeevi (34), from Kondapuram village near RK Pet.
The police found that Porchezhiyan (23), from Ammaiyarkuppam village near RK Pet, was also involved in the jewellery robbery.
Following this, police arrested the trio and recovered the stolen jewellery from them. All three were lodged in Puzhal prison.