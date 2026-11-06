Pallipattu 86 sovereign theft case solved after a year, 3 Andhra men held

Palani (70), from Karlambakkam village in Pallipattu taluk of Tiruvallur district, works as a document writer at the Pallipattu Sub-Registrar's Office. On October 30 last year, he was out of the town with his family. At midnight, unidentified persons broke the locks, entered his house and stole 86.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery. Pallipattu police registered a case and began an investigation. A special police team was also formed.

Meanwhile, a jewellery shop in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, was burgled. In connection with that case, Chittoor district police arrested some suspects and lodged them in a prison in Andhra Pradesh. Pallipattu police received information that two of them were involved in the robbery at the document writer's house in Karlambakkam village.