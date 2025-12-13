Man arrested for stalking homeopathy practitioner in Chennai

CHENNAI:The city police on Friday arrested a man who stalked a homoeopathy practitioner and videographed her.

The complainant, a 30-year-old woman, was walking towards her husband's office on TTK Road when the man allegedly called her. The woman noticed that the man was recording a video of her on her phone. Alarmed, the woman alerted the police control room, after which the nearest patrol team rushed to the scene.

A police team secured the man and handed him over to the Teynampet police for further investigations. After investigations, police arrested the man, Vijayakumar (47) of Golden George Nagar in Nerkundram.

He was booked under sections of the BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, and his mobile phone was seized.

In another case, a 23-year-old youth who sexually assaulted a UPSC aspirant after befriending her was arrested by the Tirumangalam All Women Police Station (AWPS) personnel based on a complaint from the woman.

The victim, a 22-year-old from Vellore, had become friends with the accused, Yogesh Kumar, and he had offered to help her in house hunting for her to stay and prepare for her civil service examinations.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.