    Man arrested for sexually harassing IT employee in Chennai

    The incident took place in Perungudi, where the woman, employed at a private IT firm, was reportedly gagged and sexually harassed

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 May 2025 12:24 PM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A man from Ramanathapuram has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman IT employee in Chennai, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

    Following a complaint, police launched an investigation and apprehended the accused, identified as Lokeshwaran.

    During interrogation, Lokeshwaran confessed to committing the crime while under the influence of alcohol.

    He has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.

    Online Desk

