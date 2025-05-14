Man arrested for sexually harassing IT employee in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man from Ramanathapuram has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman IT employee in Chennai, according to a report by Thanthi TV.

The incident took place in Perungudi, where the woman, employed at a private IT firm, was reportedly gagged and sexually harassed.

Following a complaint, police launched an investigation and apprehended the accused, identified as Lokeshwaran.

During interrogation, Lokeshwaran confessed to committing the crime while under the influence of alcohol.

He has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.