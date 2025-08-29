Man arrested for home invasion and assault in Kodambakkam

CHENNAI: The Kodambakkam police have arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly breaking into a residence, using abusive language, and stabbing the homeowner in a case of revenge that stemmed from a previous relationship dispute.

The incident occurred on the evening of August 27 at the home of Saravanakumar (42) on 7th Cross Street, Trustpuram, Kodambakkam. According to the complaint filed by Saravanakumar, the accused, identified as Lokeshkumar of Samiyar Madam, Ashok Nagar, forcibly entered his house.

Lokeshkumar allegedly began verbally abusing Saravanakumar and pushed him. Upon hearing the commotion, Saravanakumar's wife intervened, only to be subjected to a torrent of abuse as well. The accused then reportedly grabbed a knife from inside the house and stabbed Saravanakumar before fleeing the scene on the victim's motorcycle.

The injured Saravanakumar was rushed to the Government Hospital in an ambulance, where he received treatment for his stab wounds.

Based on Saravanakumar's complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (TNPHW) Act.

The police conducted investigation and apprehended the accused, Lokeshkumar. The police recovered the stolen motorcycle and the knife used in the assault.

During interrogation, a motive was revealed. Police sources indicate that the attack was an act of retaliation. It was disclosed that in May 2025, Lokeshkumar had allegedly harassed a relative of Saravanakumar's daughter, claiming to be in love with her. When Saravanakumar confronted him about this, a heated argument ensued. This earlier altercation had escalated to the point where Saravanakumar was accused of attacking Lokeshkumar with a knife. A case was registered at the Ashok Nagar police station, leading to Saravanakumar's arrest and imprisonment.

Upon learning that Saravanakumar had been released on bail, Lokeshkumar allegedly carried out the violent home invasion in retaliation.

The arrested accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and has been remanded to judicial custody.