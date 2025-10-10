CCTV alert helps foil ATM break-in at Chennai's Anna Nagar; 20-year-old arrested

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attempting to break into an ATM kiosk and steal money in Annanagar.

The incident came to light when the manager of the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Annanagar filed a complaint at the Annanagar police station. The complaint stated that in the early hours of October 9, the bank had received an alert from its Hyderabad-based CCTV monitoring centre about a suspicious individual breaking into the ATM centre located on the 5th Main Road, W Block, Annanagar.

Acting on the alert, bank officials rushed to the site and found that the ATM door had been forcibly broken open. However, a preliminary check confirmed that no money had been stolen from the machine. The manager then requested the police to investigate and apprehend the suspect.

Following the complaint, the Annanagar police registered a case and initiated an investigation. A special team, led by a Crime Sub-Inspector, conducted a thorough inspection of the scene and meticulously reviewed the CCTV footage from the kiosk.

Their investigation led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the accused on the same day. The suspect has been identified as Ramkumar, 20, a native of Theni district, currently residing on 6th Avenue, Annanagar, Chennai.

After interrogation, the arrested individual, Ramkumar, was produced before a court on Thursday. The court has remanded him to judicial custody.