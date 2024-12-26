Man and his 2 kids killed in Chennai-Tiruchy NH accident; three other family members hurt

CHENNAI: A man and his two children were killed in a head-on collision involving two cars on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway near Padalam in Chengalpattu district, early Thursday morning. Three other family members including his wife and three-year-old niece sustained injuries in the accident.

Ganapathi (40) and his family were travelling by car from Chennai toward Dindigul when the driver of the car on the opposite side, which was heading to Chennai from Tiruchy, lost control of the vehicle due to the rain, resulting in the head-on collision, according to preliminary investigations.

Ganapathi, his daughter Hema (13), and son Bala (10) were killed in the impact of the collision.

The others --- Ganapathi’s wife Saranya (35), her sister Jaya (30) and her daughter Divya (3) --- were injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the car that caused the accident are yet to be apprehended.

The authorities have also launched a probe into the circumstances surrounding the mishap.