Mambalam, Park join list of revamped ABSS stations

CHENNAI: Four railway stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in Chennai division have been opened for public use with upgraded amenities such as lifts, renovated platforms, additional ticket counters and digital passenger information systems.
The Southern Railway aims to complete works at the remaining stations in phases over the coming months. The Chennai division had taken up redevelopment works at 17 railway stations under the ABSS.
While St Thomas Mount and Sullurpetta stations were opened earlier, works at Mambalam and Park stations have now been completed, taking the number of operational ABSS stations in Chennai division to four. Officials said works at Guindy, Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu and Gummidipoondi stations were also nearing completion.
At Mambalam station, redevelopment works worth Rs 14.7 crore included installation of lifts, additional ticket counters, platform upgrades, CCTV surveillance cameras and new platform roofing. The station, a key suburban transit point for T Nagar commuters, had long faced complaints over inadequate shelter and congestion.
“Roofing is the most needed addition, and it took a long time to get it. It’s good that the authorities have done this now at least,” said Shanmugam, a commuter at Mambalam station.
Similarly, redevelopment works at Park station, taken up at a cost of Rs 10.68 crore, included resurfacing of platforms, improvement of pedestrian pathways towards Poonamallee High Road, installation of digital passenger information boards, lifts, new roofing and renovation of the reservation office. However, commuters said issues such as roof leaks between platforms and an unusable drinking water facility persist at the station.
“The water booth at Park station has remained shut for nearly 6-7 months due to upgrade works,” said commuter Sudharsan R.
Officials said redevelopment works at Guindy and Chennai Beach stations were progressing rapidly and were expected to be completed soon.
Further south, redevelopment works at Chengalpattu station, being carried out at a cost of Rs 22.27 crore, have reached 90% completion. Completed works include a new administrative block, concourse, ticket counter, porch, two lifts, approach roads at the MAS end, and platform resurfacing and re-roofing. Renovation of the existing station building is currently under way.
Likewise, redevelopment works at Gummidipoondi station, undertaken at a cost of Rs 19.57 crore, is also 90% complete with the construction of a new Ground+2 station building, installation of three lifts, development of three parking zones, a second-entry booking office and resurfacing of all platforms. Roofing work for the pedestrian plaza, circulating area development, telecom and electrical works, and renovation of the existing station building are in progress.
Works are also under way at Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Tiruttani, Ambattur, Perambur, Guduvanchery and Jolarpettai stations.