Mambalam, Park join list of revamped ABSS stations

The Southern Railway aims to complete works at the remaining stations in phases over the coming months. The Chennai division had taken up redevelopment works at 17 railway stations under the ABSS.

While St Thomas Mount and Sullurpetta stations were opened earlier, works at Mambalam and Park stations have now been completed, taking the number of operational ABSS stations in Chennai division to four. Officials said works at Guindy, Chennai Beach, Chengalpattu and Gummidipoondi stations were also nearing completion.