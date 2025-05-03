Malfunctioning escalators at Chennai International airport rankle passengers

CHENNAI: There was significant disruption of services at the Chennai International Airport’s Terminal 1 on early Thursday morning, after multiple escalators malfunctioned, forcing passengers to navigate non-functional units or scramble for alternatives, sparking widespread frustration.

The incident, which occurred in the departure zone, has reignited concerns over recurring infrastructure issues at one of India’s busiest airports.

On Thursday, escalators connecting the second-floor departure area to the ground floor ceased functioning. Videos shared on social media showed passengers cautiously walking down the steps of the static escalators, while others frantically searched for elevators and staircases. Some reportedly sprinted to their boarding gates after taking detours via distant operational escalators, risking missed flights.

The outage particularly affected the domestic terminal’s departure section, where escalators are critical for moving large crowds efficiently. “It was chaotic. Elderly passengers and families with luggage struggled to find alternatives. No staff were present to guide us,” said a passenger in a now-viral video.

Angry passengers documented the ordeal online, tagging the Union Civil Aviation Minister and Chennai Airport authorities. In response, airport officials issued a public apology on social media, attributing the malfunction to a “system fault” and confirming repairs were completed promptly. They also noted that other escalators in the area remained operational, though passengers claimed these were either overcrowded or poorly signposted.