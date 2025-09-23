Malaysian National robbed on Chennai Metro; man arrested

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested a 31-year-old HR (human resources) staff member of a private firm for robbing the bag of a Malaysian national on the Chennai Metro train on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Iskandarsha Bin Abdullah, alias Yugendran (41), who is involved in the pharmaceutical business. He had come to Chennai to visit his relatives. On Monday, he was travelling on the metro train from the Airport towards LIC when the incident happened.

Yugendran realised that his handbag containing eight sovereigns of gold bangles and travel documents had gone missing, after which he alighted from the train and filed a police complaint.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the Metro stations and identified the suspect. A police team later traced the suspect, Sunilraj (31), an HR department employee of a private firm in Chennai, and recovered seven gold bangles and the missing documents from his possession.

Sunilraj was produced before the court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are under way to ascertain if the arrested person was involved in similar incidents.