Malaysia soars ‘sky’ high in Mambalam

As we reach the 20th floor of the hotel in T Nagar, we are stunned by the ambience of the restaurant, boasting both indoor and rooftop seating. Especially the outdoor seating, one could enjoy the lip-smacking dishes and be carried away by the skyline of the city and the view of the Marina Beach in the horizon.

And, we visited the diner for its ongoing Malaysian food festival till March 1. Speaking to DT Next, chef Ajeeth, culinary director of The Residency group of hotels, says, “Post Covid 19, it’s been quite challenging, with people looking for different and unique dining options. We wanted to offer an elevated dining experience for our guests and also take on tasks that challenge our skills as chefs. That’s how we started doing pop-ups.” The diner invites chefs from different regions to showcase their expertise to Chennai.