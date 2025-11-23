Magic of Baking: Try These Easy Bournvita & Tutti Frutti Cakes at Home

Bournvita cake

INGREDIENTS

Dry ingredients: 1 cup wheat flour | 1/2 teaspoon baking soda | 1/4 cup Bournvita | 1/4 cup granulated white sugar | 1/8 teaspoon salt

Wet ingredients: 1 cup warm water | 1/2 tablespoon vinegar |1 teaspoon vanilla essence |

3 tablespoons cooking oil

For Bournvita frosting: 1/2 cup milk | 1/2 teaspoon cornflour | 1 tablespoon sugar | 1 tablespoon Bournvita | 1 tablespoon choco chips

HOW TO MAKE

To begin with, add flour, baking soda and salt to a mixing bowl. Mix well with a whisk for even mixing and set aside. You can also sieve it.

In another mixing bowl, add sugar and Bournvita. Powder it fine in a dry mixer jar. Transfer to a bowl and keep aside.

In a big mixing bowl, add warm water, oil and vinegar. Add the powdered sugar–Bournvita mixture. Mix well without lumps until the sugar and Bournvita dissolve completely.

Add the flour mixture, then add the remaining warm water. Whisk to form a smooth, flowing batter. The batter should be thick but pourable.

Prepare the cake tin by placing a butter paper. Brush with oil or butter, sprinkle wheat flour and tap to remove excess.

Pour the batter into the tin.

Preheat the kadai with a steel stand placed inside. Cook covered for 35–40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. The cake is done if the toothpick comes out clean or with crumbs.

If baking in an oven, bake at 180°C for 30–35 minutes. Don’t worry if the cake cracks on top; it’s normal.

Let the cake cool for a few minutes, then invert to demould. Remove the butter paper and allow it to cool completely.

BOURNVITA FROSTING:

Add milk, choco chips, Bournvita, cornflour and sugar to a pan and heat. Mix well without lumps. Cook until it thickens to a sauce-like consistency and set aside to cool.

Once both the cake and frosting are cool, spread the frosting on top of the cake. You can frost the sides too, but a thin layer on top works well. Add edible silver sugar beads on top. Cut and serve.

Tutti Frutti Cake

INGREDIENTS

1 cup maida | 1 teaspoon baking powder | 1/2 teaspoon baking soda | 1/2 cup granulated sugar | 1/3 cup tutti frutti + 1 teaspoon for sprinkling | 1 egg (room temperature) | 2 tablespoons melted butter | 1/4 cup milk | 1/4 cup curd | 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

HOW TO MAKE

First, grease a loaf pan or cake tin with melted butter or oil using a pastry brush. Line it with parchment paper and grease the paper as well. Set aside.

In a small bowl, add 1/3 cup tutti frutti along with one teaspoon flour. Mix well until all the pieces are coated. This helps prevent the tutti frutti from sinking to the bottom.

In another mixing bowl, add one cup maida, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, and one teaspoon baking powder. Whisk well and keep aside.

In a large mixing bowl, add the egg and beat it for two minutes using a hand mixer (a hand whisk also works). Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar and continue beating until the mixture becomes pale yellow in color.

Add 1/4 cup curd, one teaspoon vanilla essence, and two tablespoons melted butter. Beat until everything is well combined.

Add the flour mixture to this and gently mix using a spatula until no dry flour is visible. Add 1/4 cup boiled-and-cooled milk and fold gently until the batter is smooth. Add the coated tutti frutti and fold gently again.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and sprinkle 1 teaspoon tutti frutti on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 30–35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Let the cake rest in the pan for 5 minutes, then loosen the sides and invert to demould.

Check with a skewer - if it comes out clean, the cake is done. If it is sticky, bake for a few more minutes. Cool the cake on a wire rack for at least 30 minutes. Once completely cooled, slice and serve.