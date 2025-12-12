Maduravoyal petrol bunk staff loses Rs 14,000 in UPI fraud; one arrested

CHENNAI: Maduravoyal police have arrested a 27-year-old man from Valasaravakkam for swindling a petrol pump staffer of Rs 14,000 by secretly accessing her UPI app under the guise of making an urgent phone call. A search is on for his accomplice.

Police said Shanthi (31), a resident of Ambattur, was on duty at a petrol station in Maduravoyal when the man arrived in an autorickshaw and told her he needed Rs 300 to pay the driver.

Claiming he had no cash, he offered to return the amount immediately via GPay and asked her to send him Rs 1 to confirm his account details.

When Shanthi sent the amount, the man allegedly noted her UPI PIN. He then took her mobile phone saying he needed to make an urgent call, returned it a short while later, and quickly left in the same auto, said a Daily thanthi report.

Moments later, Shanthi noticed that Rs 14,000 had been transferred from her bank account to another account through GPay. She filed a complaint at the Maduravoyal Police Station.

Acting on the complaint, police examined CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, identified as Bharath (27) of Valasaravakkam and Alwarthirunagar. Investigators said he used the opportunity to transfer money from Shanthi’s account.

Police recovered Rs 9,000 and seized an autorickshaw from him. Efforts are underway to trace his friend who is believed to have assisted in the crime.