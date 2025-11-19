Madurai couple run over by bus after their bike hits dog

MADURAI: A couple from Jeevanagar, Madurai, died in a tragic road accident on Tuesday after their motorcycle skidded while trying to avoid a dog that suddenly darted across the road.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased has been identified as Venkatasappu (56), who ran a tea stall in Rasingapuram near Sikkandar Chavadi, and his wife Padmavathi (54). They are survived by a son working in Mumbai and a daughter living in Chennai.

The incident occurred early in the morning when the couple were travelling from their home in Jeevanagar towards Sikkandar Chavadi on a motorcycle. As they were passing through Kamatchi Nagar, a dog suddenly leapt across the road. Startled, Venkatasappu applied the brakes abruptly in an attempt to stop, but the motorcycle hit the dog and skidded.

Both husband and wife were thrown off the vehicle and fell onto the road. A government town bus coming from behind ran over them. Venkatasappu died on the spot, while Padmavathi sustained severe injuries.

Residents of the area rushed to help and took Padmavathi to a government hospital, where she was given intensive treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries despite efforts to save her.

The dog hit by the motorcycle also died in the crash. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.