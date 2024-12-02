Madras University to train teaching aspirants to crack UGC-NET

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has decided to introduce online coaching sessions from December for the students to crack the National Eligibility Test (NET), which was conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is an exam to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for assistant professors as well as junior research fellowships and universities and colleges across the country.

Stating that the NET exams were conducted twice every year in June and December, a senior professor from the University of Madras, quoting a notification, said that the University Students Advisory Bureau (USAB) of the university is organising an online coaching session for the NET from December 10.

"This initiative is designed to help aspiring candidates prepare effectively for the NET examination," he added.

Pointing out that the students, who want to enroll for the NET coaching, would have to pay Rs 500 as registration fees, he said there is no registration payment for the SC and ST candidates to get training.

He said that the university will encourage all eligible students to take advantage of the opportunity to undergo training to be well-prepared for the NET.

"The students should ensure a stable internet connection and a quiet environment to gain the maximum benefit from the training sessions," he said.