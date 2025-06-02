Madras University staff speculate delay in exam results amid non-payment of salary

CHENNAI: As the teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Madras are yet to receive their salary for May, the semester result announcement is likely to be delayed by a few days. Professors and administration staff also allege that if the results are delayed, students will face difficulty in joining post-graduation and switching universities to pursue new courses.

From the top-level administration, including the registrar, the staff in the four campuses of the University of Madras did not receive their salary for May on Friday. Due to this, as many as 200 teaching and administration members staged a protest in the Chepauk campus on Friday evening, but all in vain.

The staff of the controller of examinations have also joined in on the protest and have boycotted work related to result declaration. This, the professors and administration staff of the university claim, will delay the announcement of results, thus affecting hundreds of students planning to pursue post-graduation or opting for a new course in a different university.

Combining Guindy, Taramani, Marina Beach and Chepauk campuses of the university, approximately 200 teaching, 300 temporary staff and 400 non-teaching staff, including non-level administration, have not received their May salary.

Speaking to DT Next, K Kathiravan, convener of the Joint Action Committee of the Madras University Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Association, said, "The staff in controller of examination have been directed to work on weekends, ensuring that the results are announced before June 30. But, due to non-payment of salaries, the staff have boycotted work on the weekend."

Kathiravan says this will gravely affect final year students planning to pursue post-graduation and, importantly, those planning to switch universities.

"We request the University of Madras to disburse the salaries of all staff, primarily to not delay the announcement of results," he added.

However, as per the department source, the delay in salary is due to a shortage of funds. "The University pays salaries to staff through exam fees and other fees paid by the students. But the University of Madras has constantly faced a shortage of funds," added an administrative staff member.

Officials of the university could not be contacted.