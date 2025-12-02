Madras University seeks annual reports of colleges to improve rankings

CHENNAI: The University of Madras sought annual reports from its affiliated colleges and research institutions for the academic year 2024-25, to improve transparency and rankings at the national and international level.

The university comprises 72 teaching departments, 46 research centres and 136 affiliated colleges. It also holds the credit for being the first to introduce the concept of autonomous colleges within the institution's system.

"Presently, 24 autonomous colleges are affiliated to the university and some of which have been identified by the UGC as 'Colleges with the Potential for Excellence'," said a senior Higher Education department official.

Apart from the basic details of students, faculty members and administrative staff, the affiliated institutions have been instructed to list the achievements and awards of the staff and students from June 2024-25 to improve university rankings, the official said.

"Colleges should also submit the details of the university representative in the governing council and the number of meetings held during the academic year," he said, adding, "They were asked to provide data of UGC and other funding agencies through which any grants have been received."

Affiliated colleges with good placement records and distribution of scholarships to beneficiaries would be given importance, he said.

In addition to the tally of research projects and scholars, the research colleges must submit the number of patents applied for by them from June 2024 to June 2025. "Similarly, the institutions will also provide the details of research awards at the national and international level during the same period," he added.