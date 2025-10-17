Madras University revises guidelines for merit fellowship scheme

CHENNAI: With applications open for eligible students to secure the merit fellowship provided by the University of Madras, the institution has revised the terms and conditions of the scheme.

According to the new guidelines, the fellowship will be awarded to eligible postgraduate students (all subjects) who are pursuing full-time courses in university departments for the entire duration, based on outstanding performance. Unlike earlier, sponsored students are not eligible for the scholarships.

Accordingly, the highest marks secured by the candidate in each semester and when the sanctioned strength is above ten in a course, will be the determining factors for the fellowship.

As per the institution's syndicate, the highest decision-making body, at least one fellowship per program will be provided to the candidates admitted under self-supportive courses.

The University said the candidates should pass all the papers in each semester with a minimum of 60% in aggregate. A committee constituted by the University for the specific purpose will scrutinise the recommendations and select the candidates recommended by the departmental committees every semester.

The University will decide the number of fellowships every year, and it will be suitably distributed among different branches of study. The syndicate will review the number and amount of fellowships and other conditions once every two years.

The value of fellowship per student will be Rs 8,000 per semester. The university, in its notification, has instructed the Department Heads to forward the list of selected students approved by the committee on or before November 13, this year.