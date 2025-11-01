Madras University begins affiliation process for new Arts & Science colleges for 2026-27

CHENNAI: University of Madras has begun the affiliation process to start new Arts and Science colleges and management institutions with MBA and MCA courses for the 2026-2027 academic session.

At present, the university comprises 72 teaching departments, 46 research centres and 136 affiliated colleges. Additionally, with its affiliated colleges, the University has 89 courses and 17 teaching centres that are also actively involved in teaching, research and training programmes.

According to university sources, online registration will be done from November 20 without penalty. However, late registrations are allowed till December 10 but with a penalty.

“The management of colleges which fail to register at appropriate time and submit the approval obtained from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other government bodies after the due date will not be considered for affiliation and their requests will be rejected,” said a press note from the varsity.

A senior official from the university explained, “Unlike previous years, the affiliation process for the upcoming academic year will be strict. Once the applications are received from the institutions, the committee of Board of Studies will create a checklist to be used in evaluating new colleges and courses. The data will include information on the college infrastructure, faculty strength according to the courses available, laboratories and hostel facilities.”

The inspection team will visit each institution to verify the data given by the management before giving the final report to the university for confirming the affiliation.