Madras univ to host 3-day conference on surging crimes against women

CHENNAI: The University of Madras will be hosting the All India Criminology Conference from February 21 to February 23 to discuss and find solutions to the current trend in crimes against women.

Sources from the Department of Criminology, University of Madras said that the three-day conference will be attended by academics, practitioners, activists, students, and civil society concerned with criminology and criminal Justice.

Accordingly, the various themes of the conference include sexual abuse and violence against women and children, trafficking of women and children, digital crimes against women and children, role of family, school, and community in the prevention of and intervention for crimes against women and children.

In addition, topics like the role of media in the prevention of and intervention for such crimes and the making, remaking, and implementation of laws on the same will be covered during the conference.

Sources further said that there will be interactions with academics, practitioners, and criminal justice stakeholders. The participants will exchange best practices in research and teaching among academics through the sharing of recent events and developments in the field of Criminology and related areas.

Similarly, the delegates will also share suggestions for policy changes and deliberate on the best way forward to mitigate the crimes.

The participants who are not members of the Indian Society of Criminology (ISC) will get an insight into the activities of the organisation.

The papers presented at the conference will be peer-reviewed and selected papers will be published in a special issue to mark the 55th year of the ISC.