Madras Univ syndicate decision a betrayal of trust, says SPCSS-TN

CHENNAI: The State Platform for Common School System – Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has come out strongly against the University of Madras administration, alleging that a recent Special Syndicate decision to use the institution’s corpus funds amounts to a “total betrayal of trust” and poses a threat to the varsity’s public-funded character.

The Special Syndicate has recently decided to dip into the university’s corpus fund to clear pending retirement benefits, which the education activists said violates assurances given to the court and undermines the character of a public-funded university.

General secretary of SPCSS-TN, PB Prince Gajendra Babu, in a statement, contended that the University is neither seeking financial assistance from the government nor requesting compensation from the state, and said budgetary allocation is the statutory responsibility of the administration. “The University of Madras is not asking for any alms from the government. What happened in the Special Syndicate is a total betrayal of trust,” Babu stated.

Targeting the composition of the Syndicate, the SPCSS-TN leader alleged that ex officio members are unduly influencing decision-making, thereby defeating the democratic mandate of an elected body.

“How will the university raise funds to strengthen the corpus? Who will bear the future recurring expenses? It will ultimately lead to the university raising the fee,” he said, noting that the institution already levies substantial charges for examination, evaluation,

This is precisely what the NEP 2020 aims for. The University is allowed to get trapped and become an entity where the norm will be ‘pay and study’. This is social injustice — PB Prince Gajendra Babu, SPCSS-TN

and thesis evaluation.

“If the expense of the university is to be met with fee collection, then it is a commercial activity and the university loses the character of the Public Funded Institution,” Babu stated.

Linking the development to the National Education Policy 2020, the SPCSS-TN leader alleged that the varsity risks being pushed towards a “pay and study” model that contradicts the public interest mandate. Emphasising the democratic principle of popular sovereignty, Babu underlined that citizens retain ultimate power in Indian democracy and possess the right to question elected representatives when public institutions are threatened.

Babu also announced plans for continued public engagement to create awareness about the issue, emphasising the role of informed citizenry in democratic governance.